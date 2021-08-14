Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 310 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 306.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.57. 717,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,566. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.46.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.