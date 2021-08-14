APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. APA posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.88. 12,235,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,285,215. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

