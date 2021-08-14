$1.30 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.00. 411,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,398. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

