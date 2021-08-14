Fear NFTs Tops One Day Volume of $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00136627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00153503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,411.53 or 0.99786350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.64 or 0.00869996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

