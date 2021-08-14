TTC (TTC) Market Capitalization Hits $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, IDEX and Bittrex. In the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.81 or 0.00874646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00101088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043673 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

