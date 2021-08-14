DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $500.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

DexCom stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $491.41. 336,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,762. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $527.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

