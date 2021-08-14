Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,876 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Comcast by 283.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after buying an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Comcast by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,766,717 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. 7,525,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

