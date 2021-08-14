NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.510-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.22 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.
Shares of NICE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.96. 100,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,727. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $209.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.94.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
