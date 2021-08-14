Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. 2,314,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.