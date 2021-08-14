Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,926 shares of company stock worth $25,654,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.61. 905,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,952. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $151.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

