Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 32,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.25. 5,880,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

