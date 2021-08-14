Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 384,026 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.04% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $475,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 890,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.