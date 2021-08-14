FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in FMC by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $94.32. 490,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,405. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.85 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

