Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,388,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

