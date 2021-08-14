Wall Street Games Hits Market Capitalization of $11.51 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and $3.77 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00048162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00138571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00155186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,799.98 or 1.00002255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.00874384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

