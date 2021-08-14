Pepemon Pepeballs Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Million (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $131,341.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $109.31 or 0.00233570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.98 or 0.00876054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00101291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044015 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

