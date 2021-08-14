Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target at $213.40

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.40.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ LGND traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.82. 103,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

