Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target at $213.40

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.40.
LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
NASDAQ LGND traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.82. 103,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75.
In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
