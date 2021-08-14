Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Avient posted sales of $924.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Avient by 6.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Avient by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.90. 233,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,457. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. Avient has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

