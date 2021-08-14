Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.58.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CCL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,849,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,328,532. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.29. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
