Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,778,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,849,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,328,532. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.29. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.