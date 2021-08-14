Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 99,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.05. The company has a market capitalization of $386.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

