Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.75 million-$427.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.27 million.

Shares of HIMX stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $13.52. 3,986,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,109. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.88. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.