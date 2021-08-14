First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 98 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.43. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.