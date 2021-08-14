Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.6% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. 15,216,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

