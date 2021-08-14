Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,143,766,565.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,768.12. The stock had a trading volume of 626,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,618.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

