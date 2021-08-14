FundX Investment Group LLC Invests $49,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 5.1% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 207.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 164,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 110,697 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 219.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. 961,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,630. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $49.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04.

