First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $21.24. 20,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,571. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.