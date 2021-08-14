First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of FQVLF stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $21.24. 20,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,571. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Analyst Recommendations for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.