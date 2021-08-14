$23.83 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report sales of $23.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.60 million and the highest is $25.80 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $91.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $94.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $129.91 million, with estimates ranging from $125.60 million to $133.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.00. 562,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,160. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,924. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 372.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 316,083 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,280,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 14.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 90,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 136.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 297,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

