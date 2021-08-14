CryptEx Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 3% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for about $15.36 or 0.00032609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $3,865.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,066.41 or 0.99923698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00032156 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00081187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001035 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013614 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

