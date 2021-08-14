CUTcoin Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $31.31 million and approximately $278.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00038553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.09 or 0.00293179 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000733 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00034810 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 147,727,635 coins and its circulating supply is 143,727,635 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

