Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.61. The company had a trading volume of 526,113 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

