First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $677,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $6,295,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $6.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.00. 1,297,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 136.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

