First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $2.11 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. The Kroger accounts for approximately 1.1% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 229,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 703.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,061. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

