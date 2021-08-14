Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after acquiring an additional 189,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,883. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

