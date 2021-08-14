Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 66,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 208,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 24.2% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,525,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

