Drep [new] (DREP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.79 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $30.79 million and $4.18 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001635 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

