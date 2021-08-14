Cindicator 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $331,734.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $31.91 million and $331,734.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.78 or 0.00876712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00100956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043903 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. ?indicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.