Feellike (FLL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,313.61 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00138381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00155196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,855.83 or 0.99276367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.01 or 0.00860236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

