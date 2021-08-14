Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $781.32 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267,883 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 20.39% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $781,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,601. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

