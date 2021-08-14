Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 361,739 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $609,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 149,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,311,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 194,961 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.97. 1,703,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,255. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

