iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,239 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,162,000 after purchasing an additional 299,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,164,000 after acquiring an additional 463,262 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 457,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 178,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter.

IDV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. 376,414 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

