Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,880,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.62. The stock has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

