Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.44.

TX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE TX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.80. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Ternium by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 70.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after buying an additional 965,185 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,529,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,052,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

