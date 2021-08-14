JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

JDEPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

JDE Peet’s stock remained flat at $$35.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

