Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 190,642 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $810,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.34. 92,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,384. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $253.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.32.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

