Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,158,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,979. The stock has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.75. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

