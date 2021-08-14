Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,110.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%.

Shares of HOFV remained flat at $$2.86 during midday trading on Friday. 878,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,007. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,381.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) by 163.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

