Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 28,915 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 80.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,915 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 181,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after acquiring an additional 169,875 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.64. 765,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

