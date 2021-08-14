HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 22.0% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 100.0% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 483,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,540,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

