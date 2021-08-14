Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.80 Billion Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,657 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of ASML worth $2,800,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $7.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $788.96. The company had a trading volume of 454,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $331.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $719.74. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

