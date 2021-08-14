Analysts Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Price Target at C$123.25

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$123.25.

LSPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE:LSPD traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$118.95. 540,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,844. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$37.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

